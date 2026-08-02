Sen. Collins Statement on Release of Continuing Resolution

08.02.26

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Chair of the Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on the Continuing Resolution (CR) to fund the government:

“As Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to craft this stopgap funding measure, known as a Continuing Resolution (CR). This CR is straightforward. It continues current government funding levels until December 11th and includes necessary adjustments for programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), vital national security programs, including shipbuilding across multiple vessels, and the Disaster Relief Fund. The CR also avoids any poison pills.

“I am also pleased that this bipartisan agreement prevents the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)’s proposed rule regarding federal financial assistance from taking effect. I advocated for significant changes to the proposed rule in a July 6 letter to the agency, citing its potential to politicize grants and harm small, rural communities, families, and biomedical research.

“This measure gives Congress the time we need to continue our work on bipartisan appropriations bills, which are always my strong preference for handling annual government funding. I am grateful for the work of my colleagues; this CR is a major step toward averting a damaging shutdown that only harms vital programs and federal workers. I look forward to our continued work on appropriations legislation and to bringing them to the Senate floor as soon as possible.”

Read the bill text of the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027, here.

Read the section by section here.

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