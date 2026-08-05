Senator Murray Remarks on Averting Shutdown & Democrats’ Fight to Deliver for Families in Spending Bills

08.04.26

***WATCH: Senator Murray’s full remarks***

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, delivered the following remarks at the Senate Democratic leadership press conference on the Senate advancing the bipartisan continuing resolution (CR), which extends government funding through December 11.

Senator Murray’s remarks, as delivered, are below:

“Well, as last night’s vote made clear: no one wants a shutdown. It is a good thing we were able to come together to produce a reasonable CR that addresses some key problems with the CR that the House Republicans passed and that will give us the runway we need to reach a bipartisan agreement on funding levels—and then negotiate the bills for the coming year.

“The bill closes the loophole in the Republicans’ bill, which would have allowed funding to be transferred to the Border Patrol. No reforms; no new money—it’s that simple.

“The CR also adds important language to extend authorization for key programs and ensures there is enough funding to—for example—make sure low-income seniors have food on their tables.

“It rejects the wish list President Trump requested for the Pentagon. There’s no funding for so-called ‘Trump-class’ battleships, for example, and this bill does nothing to fulfill his $70 billion request to bankroll his disastrous Iran war.

“Thanks to Democrats, this bill will block OMB’s corrupt new grants rule from taking effect for the duration of the CR. What Trump and Russ Vought want is the ability to take every federal grant in America hostage. They are not interested in making our tax dollars work better—they just want them to work for Donald Trump. Cancer research, bridges, hospitals—under [this] rule, a Trump appointee could decide to strip funding for almost anything. No cause. No notice. No appeal.

“So, Democrats said no way. Every single Senate Democrat joined me in demanding OMB withdraw the rule.

“Today, it is on ice. I did try to stop this rule outright in the negotiations, but my Republican colleagues wouldn’t agree to do that. This rule is delayed; it is not dead—I absolutely intend to kill it.

“Republicans also rejected our efforts to prevent Russ Vought from attempting an illegal ‘pocket rescission’—protecting Congress’ constitutional power of the purse, as well as our push to extend the critical advanced appropriations provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will expire on October 1.

“So this isn’t the end— we’ve got a lot of work to do, and I’m going to keep pushing.

“And the CR we overwhelmingly voted to advance last night will allow us to keep the government funded while those conversations continue. Because make no mistake: we have a lot of work ahead of us to do.

“When it comes to this year’s spending bills, Democrats have one north star: making life affordable again. This president—and Republicans—have other ideas.

“Trump wants a $1.5 trillion war budget and cuts to domestic programs. Senate Republicans are doing their darnedest to meet the president’s request. So far, they have proposed an absolutely massive increase for the Pentagon with offers that would provide over four new defense dollars for every new dollar invested in our communities here at home.

“Senate Democrats have made it very clear that is not going to fly.

“So, I’m ready, as ever, to use the time this CR provides to reach a reasonable bipartisan topline funding agreement which will allow us to negotiate strong bipartisan funding bills. That is our job. It is what our families back home expect of us. I’m ready to get it done.”

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