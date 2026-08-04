Practicing Speech-Language Pathologist Helps Launch AI Scam Protection Service for Older Adults

Lisa Perez, Co-Founder of SilverSafe AI

SilverSafe AI introduces SAM, a 24/7 phone and text service that gives older adults a trusted place to ask, "Is this a scam?"

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, people over age 60 submitted more than 201,000 complaints and reported more than $7.7 billion in fraud losses in 2025. The average reported loss exceeded $38,000. (FBI IC3) SilverSafe AI is addressing that gap with SAM, an AI-powered scam protection service that older adults and their families can call or text any time before responding to a suspicious phone call, email, text message, payment request, or online offer.Available 24 hours a day through 1-844-8-ASK-SAM (1-844-827-5726), SAM provides immediate guidance in plain language, identifying warning signs and explaining practical next steps before money changes hands.Unlike spam blockers that simply identify known scam numbers, SAM helps users assess real-life situations by identifying warning signs and explaining how to check information through official sources. Users can describe a suspicious interaction or share information from a questionable text, email, link, or offer, without fear of judgment."Most of my patients were not confused. They were isolated," said Lisa Perez, Co-Founder of SilverSafe AI. “Scammers do not target seniors because they are gullible. They target them because they know exactly who has no one to ask.”Perez, Co-Founder of SilverSafe AI, has spent more than two decades as a speech-language pathologist serving older adults and continues to practice while serving as a co-founder of SilverSafe AI. Drawing on that ongoing clinical experience, she led the conversation design for SAM, helping ensure that every interaction feels calm, patient, respectful, and easy to understand."The words you choose can either open a door or close one," Perez, Co-Founder of SilverSafe AI said. "I spent 20 years learning how older adults take in information under stress, and that's exactly what shapes how SAM communicates."SilverSafe AI was launched in 2025 as a brand of Shieldsoft Technologies LLC by a team combining expertise in speech-language pathology, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship. Based in South Florida, home to one of the nation's largest senior populations, the company focuses on preventing fraud during the critical moment of uncertainty, when someone asks, "Should I trust this?"SAM is designed for adults age 65 and older, as well as the family members and caregivers who worry about them. Subscription plans include:Essential: $19.99 per monthEssential Plus: $29.99 per monthUnlimited Plus: $39.99 per monthFuture enhancements include Spanish-language support and expanded caregiver tools."Our mission is simple," Perez, Co-Founder of SilverSafe AI said. "No older adult should lose their savings or their confidence because they had no one to ask if something was real."As elder fraud continues to rise nationwide, SilverSafe AI hopes to make one habit commonplace among families: Think it’s a scam? Ask SAM.About SilverSafe AISilverSafe AI, a brand of Shieldsoft Technologies LLC, develops accessible artificial intelligence solutions that protect older adults from financial scams. Its flagship service, SAM, provides 24/7 scam evaluation by phone and text, helping seniors and caregivers recognize warning signs in suspicious calls, texts, emails, links, and financial offers, and check with official sources before sending money, sharing personal information, or taking other action.

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