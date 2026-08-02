Farmers Market Week 2026

WHEREAS, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) proclaimed the first National Farmers Market Week in 1999 to raise awareness of efforts nationwide for producers to sell directly to customers; and

WHEREAS, a farmers market is an organized assembly of food producers or their representatives who gather to provide local and regional wares directly to the consumer. The USDA estimates that farmers markets have quadrupled over the past 30 years; and

WHEREAS, Alaskan farmers, ranchers, mariculture growers, and value-added producers provide communities with access to healthy, regionally-produced foods through farmers markets, which are expanding to accommodate the demand for a diverse array of locally grown agricultural products and increasing the stability of food security in Alaska; and

WHEREAS, Alaska’s 65 farmers markets and other agricultural direct marketing outlets provide infrastructure to assist in the distribution of farm and value-added products, thereby contributing significantly to the Alaskan economy; and

WHEREAS, farmers markets serve as significant outlets by which small, new and beginning, and veteran agricultural producers generate revenue that supports the sustainability of family owned and operated farms and the revitalization of rural communities statewide; and

WHEREAS, our farmers markets strengthen the Alaska’s food security, food access, and independence, and they generate income to help stimulate business development and job creation, build community connections through rural and urban linkages, and more.[CJL1.1]

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim August 2 – 8, 2026 as:

Farmers Market Week

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to recognize the economic contributions of Alaska’s farmers, producers, and growers to local communities, and to enjoy the abundance of quality, Alaska-grown food by seeking out farmers markets.

Dated: August 2, 2026