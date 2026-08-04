United States Coast Guard Appreciation Day 2026

WHEREAS, the United States Coast Guard has courageously protected our country’s shores since August 4, 1790, and is the nation’s oldest continuous seafaring service; and

WHEREAS, nearly three-quarters of Alaskans reside along our 47,300 miles of coastline, and the Coast Guard is vital to maintaining safe waters and shores throughout Alaska; and

WHEREAS, the 17th District of the United States Coast Guard serves and safeguards our vast and challenging waterways with 2,500 active duty, reserve, auxiliary, and civilian members defending our Nation’s interests in the Alaskan region; and

WHEREAS, Alaskan waters are one of our state’s and country’s greatest assets, crucial to our economy, transportation, and leisure, and we are thankful for the protection and rapid response of the United States Coast Guard, whose efforts keep Alaska’s waters safe and provide rescue services when necessary; and

WHEREAS, the honorable servicemen and women of the Coast Guard have been America’s maritime protectors, defenders, and guardians for over two centuries, and they continue to embody and execute the United States Coast Guard motto of Semper Paratus – Always Ready.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim August 4, 2026 as:

United States Coast Guard Appreciation Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to recognize the honorable service provided by the United States Coast Guard members and their families.

Dated: August 4, 2026