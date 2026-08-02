Established IT Firm Diversifies Into Airport Transfer Technology

Direct Airport Taxi's new base in West Drayton, close to Heathrow Airport.

New West Drayton base launches Direct Airport Taxi, offering fixed-price transfers to Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and other UK airports.

Passengers shouldn't have to gamble on what a taxi will cost them at the airport. We wanted fixed pricing and licensed drivers to be the standard, not the exception.” — Mudassar Choudhary, Director, Computer Troubleshooters Redbridge Limited

WEST DRAYTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An established IT support provider has expanded into the travel technology sector, opening a new base in West Drayton to launch Direct Airport Taxi, a fixed-price airport transfer booking service now serving Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and other major UK airports.The company behind the venture, Computer Troubleshooters Redbridge Limited, is registered in Ilford and holds an existing day-rate IT support contract with the Ministry of Justice. Its move into airport transfer technology reflects a broader trend of established service businesses using digital platforms to build new revenue streams alongside their core operations.Direct Airport Taxi connects travellers with fully licensed UK Private Hire Operators, with all pricing confirmed before booking and no surge charges or hidden fees applied after the fact. Flight tracking is included on every journey, meaning drivers adjust automatically for delays rather than passengers being left waiting or charged extra."Being based minutes from Heathrow has shaped how we built this," said Mudassar Choudhary, director of Computer Troubleshooters Redbridge Limited. "Passengers shouldn't have to gamble on what a taxi will cost them at the airport. We wanted fixed pricing and licensed drivers to be the standard, not the exception."Since its May 2026 launch, Direct Airport Taxi has expanded coverage to include Luton, London City and Southend airports, with every booking fulfilled by a vetted, licensed operator rather than an unregulated pickup.More information is available at www.directairporttaxi.com Media Contact:Mudassar Choudharyhello@directairporttaxi.com | 07733 443030

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