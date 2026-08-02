Indy Newland Returns With Second Album 'POSER!'

POSER! - Album Cover

BRIXTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Indy Newland, a 25-year-old hip-hop artist from Brixton, is ready to inspire audiences with the release of his second album, POSER! A candid retrospection of Newland’s life after transitioning, and the art of becoming yourself despite adversity, POSER! is a breath of fresh air to the music scene.When the pandemic brought his studies at Leeds Conservatoire to a halt during lockdown, Indy began to immerse himself in jazz-influenced, old-school hip-hop. Inspired by this, he embarked on a journey that led him to both music production and the art of rap. The result? A genre-defying sound that seamlessly weaves elements of hip-hop, jazz and soul into a tapestry of emotion and storytelling. Indy's vocals draw inspiration from iconic R&B and jazz artists like Erykah Badu and Amy Winehouse, while his rap and production style recalls the likes of Action Bronson, Mac Miller and Tyler, The Creator.POSER! marks a return to form of albums meant to be heard start to finish. A cross study into the art of Rap and Surfing respectively, POSER! covers themes of self actualisation, perseverance through adversity, trans liberation and maintaining inner peace.Explaining his inspiration behind the album, Indy Newland says “We were shooting the cover when a guy yelled at me to call me a ‘f-king poser!’ and I knew that would be the title. No matter how you perform your chosen skills, or how long for, someone will always criticise from the sidelines. Someone will say you don’t deserve or haven’t earned your place, without ever knowing what it’s taken you to get there. Being a trans man seriously gives me imposter syndrome, but at the end of the day, it's my life, and all I can do is focus on how I want to live. That’s why I encourage listeners to get in touch with their inner POSER!”A standout feature of POSER! is the inclusion of spoken word samples from 60s surf docs and superhero flicks to 90s cartoons. This paves a narrative that introduces Indy as a unique contender, and his unfailing determination to take over the world, the hardship he endures and a fleeting romance.Another prominent aspect is that Newland plays all instruments on most of the album, additionally composing a unique 60s-inspired theme tune for the title track.POSER! is the embodiment of self-expression and embracing one's true self. Indy Newland is on a clear trajectory, and through his music, he invites listeners to see themselves more clearly. POSER! is available to buy/stream now on all platforms For press enquiries or if you would like to arrange a Q&A/interview or other feature with Indy Newland, please contact Trill.fm Media LTD's press office:

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