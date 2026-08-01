Ballot Dop Box Locations
The Spokane County Elections Office has installed ballot drop boxes throughout the county.
The ballot drop boxes appropriate for each election will be open by end of business day, starting 20 days before the election, until 8 p.m. Election Night. Ballots will be collected regularly from the drop boxes.
A postage stamp is not required when using an official elections ballot drop box.
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