Voter Service Centers are open to: Register to vote or update your registration

Drop off your ballot

Get a replacement ballot or envelope

Use an Accessible Voting Unit

Get answers to your voting questions Downtown Spokane Elections Office - 1033 W Gardner Ave: Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Election day, Tuesday, August 4, 2026: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- 1033 W Gardner Ave: Spokane Valley CenterPlace Event Center - 2426 N Discovery Pl Open election day only, Tuesday, August 4, 2026: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2426 N Discovery Pl Online Login to VoteWA with your name and date of birth and select Online Ballot to print and return your replacement ballot packet. If you have any questions please call the Spokane County Elections Office at 509-477-2320 or email us.

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