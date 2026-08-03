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Spokane County and Spokane Valley National Night Out Events Canceled

PR 2023

Spokane County and Spokane Valley National Night Out Events Canceled

Unfortunately, the Spokane County and Spokane Valley National Night Out Events scheduled for tomorrow have been canceled due to the ongoing fires that have been so devastating to our community.

 

Although disappointing, we know that our community will still come together to help one another through this very difficult and tragic wildland fire emergency.  

 

Please stay informed and alert for Evacuation Updates, additional wildfire conditions, and information regarding the Spokane Complex Fires.  

 

The current Evacuation Zone Map can be viewed at this link: https://srec911.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=337af083184c474d9d9181bb44f957b0  


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Spokane County and Spokane Valley National Night Out Events Canceled

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