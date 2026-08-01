Central Pender Park to Open August 3, Marking Completion of Phase One

Pender County is pleased to announce the opening of Central Pender Park, located at 3378 U.S. Highway 117, Burgaw, NC 28425, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

The opening marks the completion of the first phase of this exciting new recreational destination, providing residents and visitors with expanded opportunities for outdoor recreation and community gatherings.

Phase One includes:

Four lighted multipurpose athletic fields

A playground

A picnic shelter

A multiuse walking path

Open green space

Construction will continue in the coming weeks on the concession stand and permanent restroom building. Portable restrooms will be available for park visitors until the permanent facilities are completed.

The development of Central Pender Park was made possible in part through funding from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Pender County is grateful for PARTF’s investment in bringing this community recreation project to life and expanding access to quality parks and recreational opportunities.

"The opening of Central Pender Park represents a milestone that has been a long time coming for our community," said Zach White Pender County Parks and Recreation director. "This project has been years in the making, and we're excited to finally welcome residents and visitors to enjoy these new recreational opportunities. While a few amenities are still being completed, we're proud to open the park so families, athletes, and community members can begin making memories here. We look forward to celebrating the park's official grand opening with a ribbon cutting this fall."

A formal grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for this fall. Additional details, including the event date and program, will be announced once plans are finalized.

Pender County appreciates the community’s patience as the remaining improvements are completed.



