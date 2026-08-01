Shooting Sports Month 2026

WHEREAS, Alaskans enjoy a variety of outdoor activities throughout the year, and many of those activities, from hiking and hunting to recreational shooting, involve the use of firearms; and

WHEREAS, many Alaskans rely on and take pride in the ability to use firearms to feed and protect their families, which has instilled a great passion for firearms in many; and

WHEREAS, in activities involving firearms, it is essential that Alaskans who participate are well-trained and knowledgeable about safe firearm practices; and

WHEREAS, many Alaskans, young and old, participate in target shooting, which is an effective and enjoyable way to learn and practice safe firearm handling; and

WHEREAS, shooting sports programs conducted under the guidance of trained firearm instructors reinforce the important role of local communities in instilling respect for the rule of law and fostering personal responsibility; and

WHEREAS, sportsmen and hunters teach others to understand the responsibilities associated with owning and using firearms while also working to safeguard our natural resources; and

WHEREAS, the shooting sports industry contributes greatly to Alaska’s economy and provides employment to many Alaskans; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is a diverse state with numerous opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, and Alaska’s people are grateful for firearms and the activities and resources they can provide when utilized in a safe and responsible manner.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim August 2026 as:

Shooting Sports Month

in Alaska and encourage all interested Alaskans to participate in shooting sports programs in order to learn about safe firearm practices and the many benefits firearms can provide in the Last Frontier.

Dated: August 1, 2026