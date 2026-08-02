Community Health Center Week 2026

WHEREAS, for over fifty years, community health centers have delivered accessible and affordable healthcare to underserved and uninsured members of communities across the Nation; and

WHEREAS, a community health center’s board is comprised of patients to ensure that each individual community has its healthcare needs addressed and met; and

WHEREAS, in Alaska, 29 community health centers with over 200 sites employ nearly 3,000 professionals to serve one in six Alaskans; and

WHEREAS, community health centers strengthen local healthcare by offering reliable care options and working to overcome challenges that limit patient access and reduce the fiscal strain on Alaska’s healthcare system annually; and

WHEREAS, we are thankful for the community health centers and their employees who will continue to support Alaska’s healthcare system for generations to come.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim August 2 – 8, 2026 as:

Community Health Center Week

in Alaska and encourage all residents to learn more about the important role that community health centers play in maintaining the wellness and wellbeing of all Alaskans.

Dated: August 2, 2026