Chairman Mast Statement on Venezuela Negotiations

WASHINGTON—Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast issued the following statement ahead of negotiations between Venezuela’s opposition and the interim authorities scheduled to begin August 1.

“Thanks to President Trump and the support of the United States, Venezuela now stands at the cusp of a free, democratic future that would have been unthinkable less than a year ago. I saw firsthand the hope and determination of the Venezuelan people while leading the first congressional delegation in nearly a decade.

Under President Trump, the United States remains committed to ensuring the people of Venezuela chart their own destiny. These negotiations between Venezuela’s opposition and the interim authorities are an important step in making the democratic future Venezuelans demand a reality. But they will only bear fruit if all parties come to the table in good faith and put forward a clear path toward free and fair elections.”



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