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From practice to the stage

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - In preparation for the Bon Odori festival Saturday, Camp Zama community members participated in their final Bon Odori lesson at the Community Recreation Center on July 30.

At the beginning of the lesson, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Eric Davis presented tokens of appreciation to the Japanese Bon Odori instructors.

As part of a cultural exchange, participants later danced the Cha-Cha Slide together with the instructors.

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From practice to the stage

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