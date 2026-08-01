From practice to the stage
At the beginning of the lesson, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Eric Davis presented tokens of appreciation to the Japanese Bon Odori instructors.
As part of a cultural exchange, participants later danced the Cha-Cha Slide together with the instructors.
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