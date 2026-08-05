4th Marine Regiment Makes History with First-Ever U.S. Marine Corps Attack Drone Live-Fire Series in South Korea

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, successfully concluded the Marine Corps’ first-ever series of live-fire first-person view (FPV) attack drone flights in South Korea on August 5, 2026.

This historic training series marks a significant milestone in force modernization, demonstrating the Marine Corps' ability to rapidly field emerging technologies in the Western Pacific. The series featured two distinct training events: an inaugural range conducted on July 30 by 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, followed by a second iteration on August 5 executed by 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. Both units are forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program.

Throughout the training series, Marines used the Neros Archer drone to execute precise anti-armor and anti-personnel explosive strikes. With an effective range of approximately 20 kilometers, this technology extends the tactical influence of small units far beyond the one-to-two-kilometer limits of traditional, squad-level infantry weapons, allowing Marines to conduct precision strikes from positions of relative safety.

“Training with these FPV drone systems with deployed Marines, on a live-fire range, and in a unique environment allows us to get one step further towards integrating it into real-world operations,” said 1st Lt. Evan Brace, a company executive officer with 3rd LAR. “We learn what works, and most importantly, what needs to be worked on and refined, so that when the time comes to use the Neros Archer on the battlefield, we have perfected the craft.”

This training increases 4th Marine Regiment’s tactical proficiency using drones in both potential offensive and defensive scenarios, extending traditional marksmanship into the unmanned domain. Small drone platforms like the Neros Archer give the Marines at the squad and platoon level a modern, cost-effective alternative to many larger firing platforms that are not organic to smaller units.

“Equipping our Marines with FPV attack drones give us a useful tool that provides an additional kinetic option for us to use,” Brace continued. “This capability allows units down to the fireteam level to possess organic, precise fires capable of shaping their battlespace.”

Conducting this live-fire series on the Korean Peninsula required a comprehensive safety and airspace structure. 4th Marine Regiment worked in close coordination with the U.S. Army’s 8th Army, 2nd Infantry Division, and the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade to establish the necessary regulatory frameworks in conjunction with the Republic of Korea. Prior to each live-fire execution, Marines conducted rigorous dry-fire safety rehearsals and built-in procedural checks, validating protocols for high-explosive drone training iterations.

“Many of the obstacles we encountered before conducting this training, since it was the first of its kind here in Korea, were overcome through a mission focused mindset and through close cooperation and coordination with our Korean Allies,” said Brace.

By rapidly adapting to the demands of the future operating environment and validating these systems alongside the Joint Force and regional Allies, 4th Marine Regiment continues to ensure that 3rd Marine Division remains a highly capable, ready, and survivable forward deployed force, uniquely postured to safeguard regional stability. This training aims to enable and expand opportunities for future joint and Allied FPV attack drone training.

“The Neros Archer live-fire training proves that when we hand cutting-edge attack drones to our young Marines, they rapidly adapt, turning small units into highly lethal, self-sufficient precision strike forces,” said Sgt. Maj. Ismael Bamba, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea. “By mastering this technology, we are not just upgrading our tactics, we are building a faster, smarter, and deadlier team capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our South Korean Allies, ready to dominate any modern battlefield.”

“When implementing any new technology, there will be countless 'firsts' along the way,” said Brace. “This training is significant because it is the first series of FPV attack drone flights conducted by U.S. Marines in South Korea, and I’m proud that my team of professionals and I are able to play a small part in moving the needle forward when it comes to employing this emerging technology.”