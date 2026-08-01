Good food, great company
They enjoyed some delicious chicken curry and desserts, connected, and built strong bonds with other Soldiers and friends.
This event is held on the last Thursday of every month! Stay tuned for details on the next get-together.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.