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Good food, great company

Single and unaccompanied Soldiers gathered at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, BOSS, Warrior Zone for the monthly “Gather and Grub” event July 30.

They enjoyed some delicious chicken curry and desserts, connected, and built strong bonds with other Soldiers and friends.

This event is held on the last Thursday of every month! Stay tuned for details on the next get-together.

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Good food, great company

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