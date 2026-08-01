Marines Partner with NWCA to Strengthen Leadership and Coaching Excellence

U.S. Marines partnered with the National Wrestling Coaches Association as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 CEO Leadership Academy and NWCA Convention, held July 28 through Aug. 1, 2026, in Baltimore. The event brought together more than 475 high school and collegiate wrestling coaches for leadership development, networking and professional education.

Throughout the week, Marines engaged coaches through fitness sessions, leadership discussions, networking opportunities and educational presentations that highlighted the shared values of leadership, discipline and teamwork.

“The Marine Corps brings a unique perspective on leadership that aligns perfectly with the values of wrestlers and wrestling coaches,” said Jim Beichner, director of coach development at NWCA. “[The Marines] emphasis on character, discipline, accountability, and teamwork reinforces the qualities we strive to develop in ourselves as leaders and in our student-athletes.”

The CEO Leadership Academy featured the Fit to Win: Morning Workout, led by Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Stich, chief of the Human Performance Program at The Basic School, where coaches participated in functional fitness exercises focused on teamwork, resilience and mental fortitude.

“The workout was a great way to start the morning,” said Matt Ramos, assistant wrestling coach at Purdue University and two-time NCAA All-American. “The Marines really know how to train.”

Later, during the Fit to Win: Lunch & Learn, Stich shared practical strategies for developing resilient athletes and building cultures of accountability based on his experience leading Marine Corps human performance programs. “One of the themes that I hope the coaches leave with is that resilience is not simply an individual trait; it’s an emergent property of the team,” said Stich.

As the NWCA Convention began, Marines welcomed attendees, connected with coaches at the exhibit booth and discussed the leadership principles shared between the Marine Corps and the wrestling community.

“The event has been an excellent opportunity to speak to these coaches,” said 2nd Lt. Bailee Mumaw, a student awaiting The Basic School. “It’s an interesting experience, to learn how many shared qualities there are within the wrestling community and the qualities we instill in our Marines.”

Throughout the convention, Marines also participated in several key events. During the honors luncheon, Lt. Col. Scott Steele, head of the Reserve Affairs Plans section, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, presented the Battles Won Coach of the Year Awards before joining recipients for a panel discussion on leadership, mentorship and the lasting impact coaches have on young people.

Maj. Chelsea Lucas, judge advocate and law program manager at Marine Corps Recruiting Command, represented the Marine Corps during the Celebration of Women in Wrestling and later moderated the Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams panel discussion, where Marine Corps leadership principles were combined with the experiences of accomplished wrestling coaches to provide attendees with practical tools for building high-performing teams.

“Whether developing wrestlers or future Marine officers at The Basic School, leaders cultivate resilience by creating environments where trust, honest communication, and shared purpose allow people and teams to adapt before adversity becomes failure,” said Stich.

For more information on how to connect with a local recruiter or learn about future Marine Corps events, visit Marines.com.