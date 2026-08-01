ASCL BOOSTS DIGITAL FORENSICS CAPACITY, CUTS WAIT TIMES

July 31, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory (ASCL) announced a major milestone in digital evidence processing, with significant reductions in the backlog of mobile device examinations and substantial improvements in turnaround times.

For the first time in recent years, the laboratory’s Digital Evidence Section is now processing mobile devices as they are submitted, effectively eliminating a longstanding backlog that previously resulted in wait times of several months. As of June 18, 2026, all mobile device cases are assigned, and none predate March 2026.

This progress has been driven by strategic staffing increases and workflow improvements. The addition of a new digital evidence examiner in July 2024 has been critical to improving output and efficiency.

“Reducing the backlog of digital evidence cases has been a top priority for the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory,” said Dr. Theodore Brown, ASCL Director. “Through targeted investments in personnel and process improvements, our team has achieved a remarkable turnaround. This progress directly supports law enforcement agencies across the state by providing faster, more reliable forensic results.”

Mobile device examinations remain among the most complex forensic analyses due to the evolving security features of mobile devices. Many cases require multiple stages of examination, including initial partial data extraction and, when possible, passcode unlocking, followed by a full file system analysis. Despite these challenges, turnaround times have improved dramatically — from 667 days in 2023 to 479 days in 2025, and now approximately 70 days in 2026. The laboratory’s goal is to achieve a consistent 30-day turnaround time within the coming months.

With mobile device workflows now stabilized, the Digital Evidence Section is shifting focus toward reducing the backlog of computer examinations, which typically require longer analysis times. While high-priority cases have always been expedited, the laboratory is now positioned to address all case types more efficiently.

“This progress means faster answers for investigators and quicker results for the communities they serve,” said Public Safety Secretary Mike Hagar. “By reducing delays and increasing our capacity, we’re helping move cases forward more efficiently and supporting a stronger, more responsive justice system.”