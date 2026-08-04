ASP INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING IN COTTON PLANT

August 3, 2026

COTTON PLANT, Ark. — The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division to investigate a homicide and battery that occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2026, in the 300 block of Susie Avenue in Cotton Plant.

WCSO deputies responded to the residence and located two gunshot victims: Omari Chapple, 20, and Talisha Chapple, 40, both of Woodruff County.

Omari Chapple was transported by ambulance to Unity Health – White County Medical Center in Searcy, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Talisha Chapple was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis and is currently listed in stable condition.

Deputies also learned that a third victim, Annisia Atkins, 22, of Cotton Plant, sustained a gunshot wound in the incident. She was transported by private vehicle to Forrest City Medical Center before being airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis, where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.