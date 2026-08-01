The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) Board of Directors will conduct committee meetings Thursday, Aug. 6, in the boardroom of the NTTA Administrative Offices located at 5900 W. Plano Parkway in Plano.

Customer Service, Projects, and Operations Committee Meeting

Thurs., Aug. 6

10:00 a.m.

Agenda

Finance, Audit, and Administration Committee Meeting

Thurs., Aug. 6

10:30 a.m.

Agenda

About NTTA

The North Texas Tollway Authority, a political subdivision of the state of Texas, is authorized to acquire, construct, maintain, repair and operate turnpike projects across the North Texas region. The board of directors is comprised of Chairman Scott Levine; Vice Chairman Mojy Haddad; and Directors Derek V. Baker, Justin Hewlett, Pete Kamp, Marcus Knight, John Mahalik, George “Tex” Quesada and Andy Wambsganss.

NTTA is composed of member counties Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant. It also serves Ellis and Johnson counties. NTTA owns and operates the Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Addison Airport Toll Tunnel, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, Chisholm Trail Parkway, and 360 Tollway. The NTTA System is not a part of the state highway system and receives no legislative appropriations. Tolls are collected to repay debt and to operate and maintain the roadways.