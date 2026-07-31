Weekly Traffic Update: July 31, 2026

Harper Street traffic impacts for Street Maintenance work

Beginning Monday, August 3, City contractors will begin work on Harper Street between 19th Street and 23rd Street for work associated with the 2026 Street Maintenance program.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times, and flagging crews will be in the area to direct traffic around specific locations within the work zone.

The City anticipates this work to end the week of August 10, pending weather or other delays.

27th Street to close west of K-10 for sanitary sewer construction

Beginning Monday, August 3, City contractors will close 27th Street west of K-10 to construct a sanitary sewer.

This work will impact access to the Youth Sports Complex and the Rotary Arboretum during businesses hours. Crews will reopen 27th Street by 5:00 p.m. at the end of every day to allow access for evening activities at the Youth Sports Complex.

The City anticipates this work to end the week of August 3, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic impacts for 27th Street between Iowa Street and Louisiana Street for street maintenance work

Last week, City contractors began closing lanes on 27th Street between Iowa Street and Louisiana Street for work associated with the 2026 Street Maintenance program. 27th Street will be fully resurfaced along with improvements for storm inlets, storm pipes, curbs, sidewalks, bus amenities, and ADA ramps.

An eastbound or westbound lane of traffic will be open through the duration of the project. Please follow active traffic control or consider alternate routes.

Impacts for Transit Routes 7 and 11

Transit Route 7 is not taking 27th Street during construction.

Northbound: Route 7 will travel clockwise on the south Iowa loop and east to 31st and Louisiana before heading north on Louisiana and continuing as usual.

Southbound: Route 7 will travel south along Louisiana Street to 31st and west to Iowa before turning south on Nieder and continuing as usual.

A temporary bus stop has been added on the east side of Louisiana at 27th Street.

Transit Route 11 is not taking 27th Street during construction.

Northbound: From 31st Street, Route 11 will go north on Iowa, turn east onto 26th Street and continue as usual.

Southbound: Route 11 will turn west from Ridge Ct at 25th Street and continue south on Iowa.

For more details and maps, please visit: https://lawrencetransit.org/alerts.

Safe Routes to School – Walking Routes

Billy Mills Middle: Sidewalks will be open on one side of 27th Street at all times. Crossing guards will still be available at 27th Street & Louisiana Street and at 27th Terrace & Louisiana Street.

Schwegler Elementary: Sidewalks will be open on one side of 27th Street at all times.

Lawrence High School: Sidewalks will be open on one side of 27th Street at all times.

The City anticipates this work to end in early October, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Safety Moment | Slow down, save lives

Speeding is one of the most common risky driving behaviors, and it can turn a close call into a serious or fatal crash. According to KDOT, Kansas recorded 4,614 speed-related crashes in 2024, including 62 fatal crashes, 70 deaths and 2,154 injuries.

Driving too fast reduces the time you have to react, increases stopping distance and makes crashes more severe when they happen. That risk affects everyone on the road, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, road crews and emergency responders.

Please slow down, follow posted speed limits and drive for the conditions. A few extra seconds can make a life-saving difference.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

The Weekly Traffic Update is shared each week to help residents, businesses, visitors, commuters, and community partners plan ahead for road closures, construction impacts, and transportation-related work in Lawrence.

Missed the last issue? View our previous Weekly Traffic Updates here: Weekly Traffic Update Archive