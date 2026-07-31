Rep. Robbins Receives Purple Ribbon Award

ST. PAUL – In recognition of her strong support for families and survivors of domestic violence, State Representative Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) has received the 2026 Purple Ribbon Award for Outstanding Legislator from the Alliance for Hope International.

Robbins said she is not only grateful for the award, but also for the nomination by Maria’s Voice, a non-profit based in her House district that helps victims of domestic violence and provides much-needed public education about its signs and impact.

“It is an honor to receive the Purple Ribbon Award,” Robbins said. “Maria’s murder brought the need for domestic violence education into focus in our community and Maria’s parents, Bill & Lissa, turned their tragedy into prevention and hope. I am honored to be recognized by the Alliance for Hope International for my work with them over the years.”

In April 2020, Maria Pew went missing from her home in Maple Grove. When her photo was posted on Facebook as “Missing,” Robbins immediately shared it with her followers, mobilizing thousands of community members to participate in the search.

As noted in the nomination statement, Robbins has consistently demonstrated principled, bipartisan support for domestic violence prevention. She facilitated meetings with Maria’s Voice and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to address critical issues such as non-reported and missing Indigenous women; recognized domestic violence prevention education as an “upstream solution” that protects police, first responders, families, and entire communities from escalating harm; and participated in direct intervention with an individual experiencing domestic abuse.

In 2023, Representative Robbins authored bipartisan legislation strengthening Minnesota’s domestic violence sentencing law by expanding qualifying prior offenses for enhanced penalties against repeat offenders. The new law has increased accountability while reinforcing public safety protections statewide.

In its summation of Rep. Robbins’ nomination for the Purple Ribbon Award, Maria’s Voice said, “Through personal intervention, legislative action, and federal advocacy, Representative Robbins has expanded access to prevention education, strengthened statutory protections, and reinforced domestic violence prevention as a shared public safety priority in Minnesota.”

Robbins is completing her fourth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She represents western Maple Grove and the communities of Maple Plain, Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, and Independence.

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In the photo: State Representative Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) is pictured with Angie Bottema, Director of Educational Programs & Community Engagement, at Maria’s Voice.