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Anderson: State Provides Funding to Study Historical Projects in Ortonville, Appleton

July 31, 2026

ST. PAUL – State Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, announces the state is providing grant funding for two historical preservation projects in the area.

The city of Ortonville is receiving $20,000 for a conditions assessment of the 1915 Ortonville Free Library, while Preserve Appleton’s Heritage Inc. is receiving $19,750 for a conditions assessment of the 1879 Gethsemane Episcopal Church. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Congratulations to the people who successfully earned these grants to help preserve local history,” Anderson said. “There is a lot of competition for limited dollars so it is good to see our area is benefiting from resources the state has made available for this purpose.”

These grants are awarded from an appropriation by the legislature from the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. In fiscal year 2026, over $6 million is available for grants “for history programs and projects … or for activities to preserve significant historic and cultural resources.”

More information on Minnesota’s historical grants is available at http://legacy.mnhs.org/grants.

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Anderson: State Provides Funding to Study Historical Projects in Ortonville, Appleton

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