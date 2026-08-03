U.S. Air Force Extends Enduvo IDIQ Contract Through 2028

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A two-year extension continues Enduvo's AI-assisted maintenance and technical training across Air Education and Training Command and Air Force depots.

The Air Force doesn't extend contracts for promises; they extend for results. Our job through 2028 is to keep making it more efficient for their experts to build and update training as needs change” — Steve Garrou, Chairman and CEO, Enduvo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-year extension continues Enduvo's work modernizing aircraft maintenance and technical training across multiple Air Force organizations.The United States Air Force has extended Enduvo's Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract through September 28, 2028, continuing the company's work to modernize aircraft maintenance and technical training across multiple Air Force organizations. The Air Force originally awarded the contract in 2023.Since the award, Enduvo has delivered training across Air Force maintenance and technical organizations on the Enduvo platform, where AI turns source material into draft courseware that subject matter experts shape and approve. That keeps instruction current as aircraft and procedures evolve, standardized across locations, and revisable without a development cycle.Under the contract, Enduvo has delivered interactive courseware across Air Force training commands and depot maintenance organizations, covering aircraft maintenance, pilot training, egress, fuels, aerospace ground equipment, and other technical specialties.The program runs on Enduvo's AI-native authoring platform, where subject matter experts build and update training directly, without software developers or design teams. As technical orders change, courses can be revised and redeployed quickly across the organization."In a USAF effectiveness study, maintainers training on Enduvo improved average test scores from 25.6% to 98.6%."About EnduvoEnduvo is an AI-native operational readiness company that gets people ready for high-consequence work by turning what a few experienced people know into something the whole workforce can do. That knowledge is the hardest kind to move, because it sits in manuals, scattered systems, and years of individual experience, so it transfers slowly and walks out the door when people leave.We've been building AI to solve that since 2018, with patents filed before the current wave of AI tools existed, and it gets people to competence faster and keeps execution consistent when the work is unforgiving. Because the patents cover the whole chain, from capturing expertise through generating and governing it, we can sit underneath a partner's platform as the capability layer rather than only selling our own.We work where being unready is expensive or dangerous; defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and industrial operations.Learn more at Enduvo – https://enduvo.com/

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