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Heintzeman Recognized for Work Supporting Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails

July 31, 2026

St. Paul — Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, the Republican chair of the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee, was recently honored by Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails for his work supporting parks, trails and outdoor recreation across Greater Minnesota.

The award recognized Heintzeman’s effort to make the restoration of trails and park infrastructure eligible for funding through the new Community Grants Program, which is funded with lottery proceeds through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Heintzeman said. “My focus has been on taking care of what we already have, restoring aging park and trail infrastructure and expanding multi-use trails on land the state already manages.”

Heintzeman also serves on the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. In both roles, he has emphasized maintaining existing outdoor infrastructure, protecting access for different types of recreation and respecting private property rights.

“Conservation isn’t measured by how much land the state can acquire, how many new restrictions it can impose or how much more it can collect in taxes and fees,” Heintzeman said. “It means taking care of what we already have, restoring and improving existing parks and trails, protecting access for all types of users and respecting the private landowners who also care for Minnesota’s natural resources.”

Heintzeman said he is proud of what lawmakers accomplished this past session for Minnesotans who enjoy the outdoors, whether that means silent sports or motorized recreation.

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Heintzeman Recognized for Work Supporting Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails

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