Press Release: Deaf Santa Claus is Back in Austin

TEXAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Keena Miller

512-462-5328, cell: 512-658-4444

[email protected]

FOR RELEASE DECEMBER 4, 2025

DEAF SANTA CLAUS IS BACK IN AUSTIN

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Barton Creek Square

A Very Special Night with a Very Special Santa

Austin, Texas – December 4, 2024 Santa arrives at Barton Creek Square mall today ready to check wish lists from area children who are deaf or hard of hearing, 4-8:00 p.m.

Santa Claus knows all languages, including sign language.

The event is a tradition that began in 2004 by the North Austin Optimist Club.

On one special night each year, children who communicate in sign language, wait patiently for their turn for a photo and the opportunity to relay their wish lists directly to Santa – who is deaf like them.

Thanks to the Optimists for continuing this beloved tradition, along with Michael Barker Photography and the kindness of Simon Management at Barton Creek Square, each child gets a free photo and a stocking from Santa’s workshop.

WHAT: Deaf Santa Claus for kids & families with children who are deaf or hard of hearing

WHEN: 4-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2024

5-7:00 p.m. TSD Sign Choir

WHERE: Barton Creek Square Mall - 2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy - Austin, Texas 78746-8137

Mall entrance B – between The Cheesecake Factory and AMC Theater

Downstairs, First Floor, near Food Court

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ABOUT THE NORTH AUSTIN OPTIMISTS (NAO)

The North Austin Optimist club is part of a worldwide volunteer organization dedicated to bringing out the best in children, community, and ourselves. NAO is one out of over 2,500 clubs helping to develop optimism as a philosophy of life and to create a positive impact on our communities. NAO offers field reservations and rental for multi-purpose events at the NAO sports complex, partners with Optimist Club of Austin’s annual Christmas tree sale, and actively participates in many community service activities including Blue Santa, Signing Santa, youth scholarships, and more. Please visit: naopt.com.

ABOUT THE TEXAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF (TSD)

The Texas School for the Deaf is the oldest continuously operating public school in Texas. Educating students of Texas who are deaf and hard of hearing since 1856, the school’s Statewide Outreach Center also provides outreach and educational resources for students, their families, and professionals in the field throughout the state of Texas. With educational excellence and a strong belief in a culture and community at TSD, students form a unique identity based on their individual strengths and talents. At TSD, students learn, grow, and belong. For more information about the Texas School for the Deaf, visit: www.tsd.texas.gov.