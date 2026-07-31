Procedures for the Aug. 5, 2026, BoCC Meeting

For Immediate Release Friday, July 31, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kans.) - The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will hear two solar energy conversion system projects at their regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at 100 N. Broadway, in the Lower Level Auditorium. Given the anticipated amount of public input and attendance, the BoCC wants to remind the public of the following in-person meeting procedures:

In-person comments can be made by signing up the morning of the meeting. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m., and sign-ups will begin shortly after. Sign-ups will close at 9 a.m. when the meeting begins.

If you are attending the meeting to listen, you do not need to sign up on the sign-in sheet.

Anyone wanting to speak on either case can sign up for both on the sheets provided.

If you are signing up to speak on the zoning cases, you will be offered an opportunity during the agenda item.

If a person wants to submit a presentation for their section of public comment, it must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4 to communications@sedgwick.gov. Presenters also need to provide 15 printed copies to staff the morning of Aug. 5, 2026.

The seating capacity of the Lower Level Auditorium is 100, and overflow seating with the ability to view and hear the meeting will be available on the 6 th Floor in the 6 th Floor Conference Room.

Floor in the 6 Floor Conference Room. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance at the meeting and conduct security screening before entering.

For consideration by the Board on these zoning matters, Chairman Jeff Blubaugh will be following the proposed hearing process:

The Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will present ex parte disclosures. Planning Staff will provide a presentation of the staff report. BoCC members (only) will have an opportunity to ask staff questions. Applicant and/or Applicant’s Agent of the case is given 10 minutes to present their case. BoCC members (only) will have an opportunity to ask questions of the Applicant and/or Applicant’s Agent. BoCC will provide an opportunity for additional public comments. This time is meant for folks to provide comments to the BoCC, but is not to be a dialogue between the speaker and the applicant. During this portion of the agenda, each member of the public will have 3 minutes for their remarks. After each public comment, the BoCC may ask questions of that individual. If not, then the next speaker is called up. Applicant and/or Applicant’s Agent are given 2 minutes for rebuttal. BoCC may once again ask questions of the Applicant and/or Applicant’s Agent. Public comment is closed. Discussion is brought back to the BoCC. The BoCC may ask more questions of staff or any other speaker(s). The BoCC may make a motion to take action on the matter.

It is anticipated that the Board of County Commissioners meeting will be longer than typical and as a result, the Chairman presently plans to recess the meeting between noon and 1:00 p.m. for a lunch break. This is being provided for the benefit of individuals planning to attend the Board’s meeting. Commissioners will also take short breaks every two hours, tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and so forth until the conclusion of the meeting.

Sedgwick County will broadcast the meeting live on the Sedgwick County YouTube and Facebook pages.