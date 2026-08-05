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Final Unofficial Election Night Results for 2026 Primary Election

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

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Strategic Communications

316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Final Unofficial Election Night Results for the 2026 Primary Election are available for viewing at Sedgwick County | 2026 Primary Election Results.

An additional update to the unofficial results is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon. This update will include mail ballots retrieved from drop boxes or polling locations on Election Day.

Provisional ballots will be reviewed and counted at the 2026 Primary Election Canvass, which begins on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Election Office. The results will be certified when the canvass reconvenes Monday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Election Office. Media personnel and the public are welcome to attend the canvass. Official final results will be released after the canvass.

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Final Unofficial Election Night Results for 2026 Primary Election

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