Applications Open Until Oct. 16 for Harford County Workforce Technical Training Grants

BEL AIR, Md., (July 31, 2026) - Harford County is accepting applications for the first round of its FY2027 Workforce Technical Training Grant program, offering small businesses financial support to strengthen workforce skills through technical training and apprenticeships.

“Investing in workforce training is one of the best ways businesses can strengthen their operations and prepare for future growth,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our grant program helps small businesses build technical expertise, retain talent, and stay competitive in an evolving marketplace.”

The Workforce Technical Training Grant program helps Harford County employers become more productive and competitive by reimbursing up to 50% of eligible training costs, with awards of up to $2,000 per employee per round, or $10,000 per business per fiscal year. Under the administration of County Executive Bob Cassilly, funding limits for the program were doubled, expanding access for small businesses seeking to upskill their teams and remain competitive in today’s economy.

The first application round closes October 16, 2026. Training funded through round one must be completed during that same period.

The grant program supports intermediate and advanced technical training that leads to industry-recognized certifications and credentials, helping businesses invest in employee growth while building a stronger local workforce. In the last 10 years, Harford County’s Department of Economic Development has awarded more than $500,000 in training grants to small businesses across a range of industries.

Eligible applicants must be small businesses with a physical location in Harford County. Employees must work in Harford County, be full-time, and earn at least 150% of Maryland’s minimum wage. Funding may be used for approved external or internal technical training, as well as qualifying apprenticeship programs.

The Workforce Technical Training Grant program offers two rounds of competitive funding each fiscal year. A second round of FY2027 funding will open October 17, 2026.

For more information, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/1285/Workforce-Technical-Training-Grant. For questions, contact Kim Szpara at kszpara@harfordcountymd.gov.





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