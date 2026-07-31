Castle Rock welcomes new Link On Demand rideshare service

Need a ride to a doctor’s appointment, the grocery store, work or another destination? A new transportation option is now available in Castle Rock.

Starting today, Friday, July 31, riders can book free trips anywhere in Castle Rock using the new Link On Demand rideshare service. This app-based, on-demand transportation option is funded by local governments and provides access to Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, select areas of Parker and now Castle Rock.

Within Castle Rock, riders can travel anywhere within the service area, as well as directly to and from destinations in Lone Tree.

To travel to Highlands Ranch or select areas of Parker, riders will need to use the designated Transfer Hub in the Via app to connect with another Link On Demand vehicle serving those areas.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: No service.

Typical wait times range from 10 to 25 minutes per ride, depending on demand.

The service is wheelchair accessible.

Riders must be at least 13 years old. Children younger than 13 may ride when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Car seats are not provided, but riders traveling with children who require one may bring their own.

On Thursday, July 30, the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners joined partners from the Town of Castle Rock, the Colorado Department of Transportation and service provider Via Transportation to celebrate the expansion of Link On Demand into Castle Rock with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Town Hall.

“Link On Demand is about much more than transportation — it’s a program helping people get to work, make it to medical appointments, run errands and stay connected to friends and family,” said Mayor Jason Gray. “We’re excited to offer this service to Castle Rock and add another amenity that strengthens our community and enhances our residents’ quality of life.”

Earlier this year, Town Council approved an agreement with Douglas County for a one-year pilot program to bring the on-demand rideshare service to Castle Rock. The estimated annual cost of the program is $2 million, with the Town contributing $400,000. Based on projected first-year ridership of 50,000 to 60,000 trips, the estimated cost per ride in Castle Rock is $33 to $40, with the Town’s share estimated at $6.70 to $8 per ride. Castle Rock, Douglas County and a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation fund this service, which is offered at no cost to riders.

“As a Castle Rock resident, it’s exciting to see Link On Demand become part of our community,” said Commissioner George Teal. “Throughout Douglas County, including in Castle Rock, we heard from older adults, people with disabilities and others that they really needed a way to get to work, doctor’s appointments, to run errands and more. I’m thankful to Castle Rock Council and CDOT for working with us to invest in practical solutions that improve quality of life.”

Getting started is easy. Download the Link On Demand app, create an account, enter your pickup and drop-off locations, and request a ride. Riders may also schedule a trip by calling 719-212-2430.