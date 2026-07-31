CTDOT Releases the 2026 Customer Experience Action Plan Progress Report

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today released its third annual Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan Progress Report. The Action Plan Progress Report provides customers with yearly updates on action items that directly serve to improve the transit customer experience statewide. Actions are categorized into three priority focus areas: Improved Service, Easier to Use, and Enhanced Accessibility and Comfort. Progress made in the past year includes notable improvements on the following action items:

An additional year of funding for the nine microtransit pilot services in the state.

Construction underway on the Metro-North Waterbury Branch Line stations.

Thirty-six pilot shelters and four sites with seating and solar powered lighting installed as part of the Bus Stop Enhancement Program.

View the July 2026 CX Action Plan Annual Progress Report. “There is a great deal of behind‑the‑scenes effort required to operate and improve public transit, but our goal is simple: customers should see the benefits,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Public Transportation Bureau Chief Jeffrey Gonneville. “From wins big and small across the system, we’re making clear, noticeable improvements at every stage of the transit journey.”

CTDOT unveiled its first-ever Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan in June 2023, which was drafted after statewide public outreach throughout 2022. The Action Plan outlines programs, policies, and investments to improve bus and rail services for all of Connecticut. CTDOT is committed to providing annual updates on progress and continuing to connect with customers at rail stations, bus stops, and onboard transit services.

For more information, and to read the CX Action Plan and the Annual Progress Reports, visit transitcx.com.