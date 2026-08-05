CTDOT Releases Draft Connecticut Statewide Freight Plan for Public Comment

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today released the draft Connecticut Statewide Freight Plan for public review and comment. Residents, businesses, and industry partners are invited to submit feedback through Friday, September 4, 2026.

The draft plan evaluates current and future freight transportation needs and identifies strategies to enhance the safety, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of Connecticut's multimodal freight network, addressing freight movement by truck, rail, ports, air, and pipeline. It will help guide future transportation investments and policy decisions across the state.

In 2024, an estimated 168 million tons of freight valued at $392 billion moved through Connecticut via truck, rail, ports, pipeline, mail, and air. Freight is projected to grow 92% in value by 2050.

View the draft Statewide Freight Plan.

“Efficient and reliable freight movement is essential to Connecticut’s economy and quality of life,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “As freight demand continues to grow, this plan gives us a strategic framework to strengthen our freight network, support businesses, and keep goods moving safely and efficiently across Connecticut. I encourage residents, businesses, and industry partners to review the draft plan and share their feedback.”

The draft plan provides a roadmap for strengthening freight movement statewide while supporting economic competitiveness, maintaining critical infrastructure, improving safety, enhancing system resiliency, and preparing for future freight demand.

The draft plan is available for review online at portal.ct.gov/dot/programs/freight. Comments and questions may be submitted through September 4, 2026 by emailing DOT.LongRangePlan@ct.gov or calling (860) 594-2560.