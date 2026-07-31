Paws & Claws for Pets Event
Fairfield County Veterans Affairs and the Fairfield Animal Shelter are teaming up for a fun-filled community adoption event!
📅 Saturday, September 26, 2026
🕙 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
📍 1678 Highway 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Special Adoption Offers
FREE pet adoptions for verified veterans
50% OFF adoptions for everyone else
Bring the whole family and enjoy:
Great food sponsored by 2 Men & A Grill and School Board Trustee Darreyl Davis, District 7
Local vendors
Family-friendly activities
A chance to give a deserving pet a forever home
Vendors are welcome!
For more information, contact:
Albertha Woodard – 803-635-6431 | albertha.woodard@fairfield.sc.gov
Neely Thomasson – 803-815-0805 | neely.thomasson@fairfield.sc.gov
Come out, support our local veterans, meet your new best friend, and help build a stronger Fairfield County community. We look forward to seeing you there!
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