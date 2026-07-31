Paws & Claws for Pets Event

Fairfield County Veterans Affairs and the Fairfield Animal Shelter are teaming up for a fun-filled community adoption event!

📅 Saturday, September 26, 2026

🕙 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 1678 Highway 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Special Adoption Offers

FREE pet adoptions for verified veterans

50% OFF adoptions for everyone else

Bring the whole family and enjoy:

Great food sponsored by 2 Men & A Grill and School Board Trustee Darreyl Davis, District 7

Local vendors

Family-friendly activities

A chance to give a deserving pet a forever home

Vendors are welcome!

For more information, contact:

Albertha Woodard – 803-635-6431 | albertha.woodard@fairfield.sc.gov

Neely Thomasson – 803-815-0805 | neely.thomasson@fairfield.sc.gov

Come out, support our local veterans, meet your new best friend, and help build a stronger Fairfield County community. We look forward to seeing you there!