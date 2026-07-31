Prosper Solutions Earns SDVOB Certification, Wins Massachusetts ITT 85 Contract

Prosper Solutions earns SDVOB certification and Massachusetts ITT 85 state contract vendor status - two milestones, one commitment to service. Prosper Solutions, a Massachusetts-based technology advisory firm and Business Solutions Provider serving Greater Boston.

A top score of 95 on the state's ITT 85 contract and veteran-owned certification reflect Prosper Solutions' 25-year commitment to service and quality

These credentials reflect 25 years of doing the work, not just claiming to. We are proud of both, and we're not sitting on them.” — Steve Wojcik, Owner and CEO, Prosper Solutions

SAUGUS, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosper Solutions , a Greater Boston technology advisory firm and Business Solutions Provider (BSP), today announced two significant credentialing milestones: formal certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and a winning award on the Massachusetts ITT 85 statewide technology contract - scoring 95 out of 100 against major national competitors.The dual achievements represent a major step forward in Prosper Solutions' ability to serve government agencies, municipalities, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and commercial real estate firms across the Commonwealth - clients for whom vendor credentialing, procurement compliance, and community accountability are non-negotiable.“These credentials reflect 25 years of doing the work, not just claiming to,” said Steve Wojcik, Owner and CEO of Prosper Solutions. “The ITT 85 award confirms that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts evaluated Prosper Solutions’ capabilities against national IT companies and ranked us at the top. And the SDVOB certification is a recognition that service, whether to the country in uniform or to clients every day, is at the core of how Prosper Solutions operates. We are proud of both, and we’re not sitting on them.”What the SDVOB Certification MeansThe Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business certification, granted by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, recognizes businesses majority-owned and controlled by a U.S. military veteran who sustained a service-connected disability. Steve Wojcik served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Nimitz as part of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 9 (HS-9), performing as an Aviation Structural Mechanic. He founded Prosper Solutions in 2001 following a decade as Director of IT and AVP of Technical Services at Boston Properties.The SDVOB certification provides Prosper Solutions with preferred vendor status on Massachusetts government contracts and positions the firm as a qualified diversity supplier for nonprofits, institutional clients, and commercial real estate firms with supplier diversity commitments.What the ITT 85 Award MeansThe Massachusetts Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITT) 85 - Category 1 covers data and cabling technology services across the Commonwealth's procurement system, COMMBUYS. A position on ITT 85 allows state agencies, municipalities, public schools, and qualifying nonprofits to contract with Prosper Solutions directly - without issuing individual RFPs - for qualifying technology services.Prosper Solutions scored 95 out of 100 in the ITT 85 - Category 1 evaluation process, placing it among the highest-ranked vendors on the contract. The firm is also E-Rate eligible, enabling K-12 schools to use federal E-Rate funding to purchase Prosper's services - a significant advantage for public school districts across Massachusetts evaluating technology partners.About Prosper SolutionsProsper Solutions is a Massachusetts-based technology advisory firm and Business Solutions Provider (BSP) specializing in owner-minded technology leadership for nonprofits, commercial real estate firms, municipal governments, K-12 education institutions, and growth-oriented businesses across Greater Boston.Founded in 2001 by Navy veteran Steve Wojcik, Prosper Solutions delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, AI readiness, vCIO advisory, compliance preparation, and cloud solutions - treating every client's technology as if it were their own.Prosper Solutions is headquartered at 999 Broadway, Suite 304, Saugus, MA 01906. Learn more at www.prospersolutions.com

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