Cape Cod Center for Public Safety Training’s Fire Program Delivers Hands-On Training in West Barnstable

Published on: July 31, 2026

Instructors from the Cape Cod Center for Public Safety Training’s Fire Program Division recently conducted live fire vehicle training at the West Barnstable Fire Department using Barnstable County’s mobile live fire car prop.

Bringing this training directly into local communities allows firefighters to participate while remaining on duty and available to respond to emergency incidents. The County’s live fire car prop recreates realistic fire conditions, giving firefighters the opportunity to train in an environment that closely reflects the challenges they face in the field.

Throughout the training, participants completed multiple evolutions focused on fire control, hose handling, and overhaul techniques. These hands-on exercises provide both new and experienced firefighters with valuable opportunities to strengthen critical skills in a safe, controlled setting.

Barnstable County is proud to support all 19 Cape Cod fire departments by providing both live fire and non-live fire training throughout the region. This mobile training program ensures that career, call, and volunteer firefighters have access to high-quality, realistic instruction without leaving their communities.