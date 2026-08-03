Published on: August 3, 2026

O’Hara (right) tabling at a community event during her previous role with the Taunton Board of Health.

Behind every public health decision on Cape Cod is data: patterns in who’s getting sick, where, and why, along with someone trained to make sense of it. As the County’s new epidemiologist, Cassidy O’Hara, MPH, analyzes public health data to identify disease trends and emerging health concerns. She works alongside local health departments, healthcare providers, and community partners to support disease investigations, monitor outbreaks, evaluate public health programs, and turn complex information into guidance that shapes prevention efforts. The goal, in Cassidy’s words, is making sure public health leaders have the information they need to protect the health and wellbeing of Barnstable County residents.

What drew Cassidy to epidemiology was the chance to solve public health problems. Case investigations have always been a fascination — the work of putting together clues, identifying patterns, and figuring out how diseases spread. But the appeal goes beyond disease itself. Epidemiology also looks at the social, economic, and environmental factors that shape people’s health, and it’s grounded in evidence, letting data guide public health actions and policies rather than assumptions. For Cassidy, it’s the combination of investigation, critical thinking, and using evidence to improve the health of individuals and communities that makes the field so rewarding.

Cassidy’s path to the County ran through Taunton, where she worked as an epidemiologist for the city. That role included contributing to a large-scale community health assessment that informed priority projects around maternal healthcare access, substance use prevention, community education, and more. She also worked with Brigham & Women’s Stepping Strong program on research surrounding community injury prevention and resource allocation.

As a Cape Cod native, Cassidy is most excited about the opportunity to return and serve the place that shaped her. Giving back to that community gives the work a strong sense of purpose. She is also drawn to the public health challenges unique to the Cape — particularly the seasonal population surge driven by tourism. Adapting public health efforts to meet the needs of both year-round residents and seasonal visitors takes flexibility, collaboration, and thoughtful planning, and it’s a challenge Cassidy is eager to take on while making a meaningful impact.

One thing that might surprise people is just how vast and versatile epidemiology is. The field reaches far beyond outbreak investigation — epidemiologists study infectious diseases, chronic conditions, environmental health, social determinants, and many other factors that influence the health of populations, working in settings from public health departments and research institutions to hospitals and government agencies.

Cassidy also wants residents and community partners to know that epidemiology is all around us, even when we don’t realize it. The same tools epidemiologists use to track diseases can answer everyday questions: why certain health trends happen, how communities are affected by their surroundings, and what changes make the biggest impact on people’s lives. In many ways, everyone practices a little epidemiology — noticing patterns, asking questions, and connecting experiences to health. Whether it’s recognizing recurring illness in a workplace, noticing how habits affect well-being, or sharing observations with others, those everyday actions help all of us better understand and respond to health challenges.