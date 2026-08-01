OmniSite Offers WINGs Multimodal Platform Combining Surveillance, Telemetry, and PLC Connectivity

Indianapolis-based OmniSite's WINGs platform integrates camera surveillance, telemetry, and PLC connectivity for municipal water and wastewater monitoring.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniSite, a cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring provider with more than 28 years of industry experience and tens of thousands of monitors deployed across the United States, offers the WINGs multimodal platform — a device that combines camera surveillance, telemetry, and PLC data gateway capabilities for municipal water and wastewater utilities nationwide.

Municipal water and wastewater systems depend on reliable, round-the-clock monitoring to protect public health and the environment. Pumping stations, water towers, and treatment facilities are often distributed across wide geographic areas, making centralized oversight a persistent operational challenge for utility managers. Traditional approaches have required separate systems for visual surveillance, data collection, and equipment control — adding cost, complexity, and maintenance burden. WINGs consolidates these three functions into a single multimodal device, providing utility operators with:

• Camera surveillance for visual monitoring of remote sites

• Telemetry for real-time data collection from sensors and equipment

• PLC data gateway for programmable logic controller connectivity and equipment control

According to OmniSite, WINGs represents the first multimodal device to combine all three of these capabilities in a single unit, reducing the need for multiple standalone systems at each facility.

"Municipal utility managers face real pressure to maintain distributed infrastructure with limited staff and technical resources," said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of OmniSite. "WINGs brings surveillance, telemetry, and PLC control together in one platform so operators can manage their systems from a single interface — whether they oversee two stations or two hundred."

WINGs operates within OmniSite's GuardDog 2.0 cloud-based software platform, a system that OmniSite began developing in January 2024 as a multi-year project. GuardDog 2.0 provides municipal utility managers with a centralized, 100% web-based interface that includes:

• Real-time alarm notifications via text message, voice call, and email

• A dashboard accessible from tablets, PCs, and smartphones

• History logs with date and time stamps for all alarms and operator responses

• Trend analysis tools for system performance review

• A free smartphone app included with every OmniSite device

GuardDog is included at no extra charge with every OmniSite product, and utility managers can mix and match OmniSite devices across a single private cloud account.

OmniSite's peer-to-peer control feature, released in October 2024, complements the WINGs platform by allowing any OmniSite device to communicate directly with another for interlocked control across long distances. The system uses a simple fill-in-the-blanks configuration table, eliminating the need for specialized programming. For municipal drinking water systems, this means operators can configure control for multiple water towers and pumps — including complex alternation and zoned arrangements — without writing custom code. Peer-to-peer control works across OmniSite's full product line, including the OmniBeacon, XR50 PLUS, and Crystal Ball PLUS.

OmniSite has also continued to expand its product ecosystem and support infrastructure alongside WINGs:

• Rapid Installation Kits — Available since August 2025, the XR50 and Crystal Ball kits include pre-terminated wire harnesses, conduit, and analog sensors for faster field installation.

• PLUS Units — OmniSite upgraded legacy XR50 and Crystal Ball devices with new circuit boards and over-the-air (OTA) update capability in October 2025.

• Virtual Microbiologist — Released in March 2026, this AI-powered software allows lab operators to connect a camera microscope to OmniSite's cloud platform. The system automatically counts and identifies wastewater indicator organisms, assesses floc health and other critical process parameters, and advises on wastewater plant adjustments for precise control.

OmniSite also provides free configuration services, where OmniSite technicians set up the GuardDog interface for customers at no cost, and offers free in-person product training spanning 1.5 days at the company's training facility in Indianapolis.

OmniSite is a privately owned family business founded on January 3, 1998, as Logical Concepts, Inc. by Tom Ward in the garage attached to his family home. The company holds a patent on its cellular technology and has been migrating its back-end servers to multiple regions within Amazon AWS since 2022 for high availability, redundancy, and security. There are tens of thousands of OmniSite monitors located across the United States monitoring municipal sewage and water pumping stations to help protect drinking water quality and waterways.

"Many small towns simply cannot afford a complex SCADA system, and they often lack the technical staff to maintain one," said Mr. Tom Ward. "OmniSite offers SCADA-level features — including the WINGs multimodal platform — at a fraction of the cost and complexity, with products that can be self-installed by utility staff in the field."

Municipal water and wastewater utility managers seeking more information about the WINGs platform or OmniSite's full product line can visit https://www.omnisite.com/, call +1 317-885-6330, or explore additional resources on the OmniSite blog at https://www.omnisite.com/blog.

###

About OmniSite

OmniSite is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. Founded on January 3, 1998, as Logical Concepts, Inc. by Tom Ward in the garage attached to his family home, the company has grown over more than two decades into a nationwide provider of cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring solutions. OmniSite's product line — including the OmniBeacon, XR50 PLUS, Crystal Ball PLUS, WINGs plus virtual Microbiologist, and the GuardDog software platform — serves municipalities, industries, and communities across the United States. The company holds a patent on its cellular technology and reports tens of thousands of monitors deployed nationwide. In 2022, OmniSite began migrating its back-end servers to Amazon AWS for enhanced reliability and security. OmniSite serves businesses nationwide from its Indianapolis headquarters.

Contact Details:

203 West Morris Street

Indianapolis, IN 46225

United States

Notes to Editors

1. OmniSite was founded in 1998 as Logical Concepts, Inc. The company changed its name to OmniSite in 2008. It is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

2. SCADA stands for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition — a system used to monitor and control industrial equipment and processes remotely.

3. The OmniBeacon product evolved from the SmartLight, first created in 2012, and was renamed and redesigned in August 2015.

4. OmniSite's Peer-to-Peer Control feature was released in October 2024. The company also offers Rapid Installation Kits (XR50 and Crystal Ball kits) with pre-terminated wire harnesses, conduit, and analog sensors.

5. OmniSite offers free in-person product training (1.5 days) at its Indianapolis training facility.

6. All product claims and statistics referenced in this press release are sourced from information provided by OmniSite and the company's website at https://www.omnisite.com.

7. GuardDog is OmniSite's proprietary cloud-based notification and historian software, included at no additional cost with every OmniSite device.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.