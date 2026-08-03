Avere Beauty Expands Injectable Offerings with DAXXIFY at All Locations

Avere Beauty provides DAXXIFY, a clean-beauty neurotoxin, at its Lawrenceville, Cranberry, Fox Chapel and Murrysville med spas for facial rejuvenation.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avere Beauty, a leading professional medical spa based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offers DAXXIFY at all four of its locations — in Lawrenceville, Cranberry, Fox Chapel and Murrysville. DAXXIFY is a neurotoxin injectable (a substance that temporarily relaxes facial muscles to reduce wrinkles) that can deliver results lasting 6–9 months, compared to the typical 3–4 months associated with Botox — a meaningful distinction for adults seeking cosmetic injectable treatments in the Pittsburgh area.

For clients evaluating injectable neurotoxin options, DAXXIFY presents several characteristics that set it apart from other products currently available on the market:

• Results can last 6–9 months, compared to the typical 3–4 months with Botox

• Most patients see results in just 2–3 days following treatment

• DAXXIFY is the only neurotoxin formulated without human or animal byproducts

DAXXIFY is available as part of Avere Beauty's full menu of injectable and aesthetic services, administered by a team of 17 clinicians and medical professionals — including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and estheticians. The practice was founded by Alyssa Luciano, RN, who brings more than 10 years of ICU nursing experience to the aesthetics field. Both Avere Beauty locations are designed to deliver a personalized, comfortable treatment experience grounded in transparent communication and individualized consultations.

"DAXXIFY offers clients the option of longer intervals between injectable appointments," said Mr. Frank Udavcak, Business Director at Avere Beauty. "With results lasting up to 6–9 months and a formulation without human or animal byproducts, it provides a distinct option among the neurotoxins available at our locations."

Client experiences reflect the standard of care the Avere Beauty team maintains. Bailey, a client of Avere Beauty, shared:

"I had an amazing experience at this medspa! From the moment I walked in, the staff was welcoming, professional, and made me feel completely comfortable. The office was beautiful, clean, and relaxing. My provider took the time to listen to my concerns, thoroughly explain my treatment options, and answer all of my questions. I never felt rushed, and I truly appreciated their honesty and expertise. The results exceeded my expectations and look natural, which was exactly what I was hoping for."

Sam M. described her experience at Avere Beauty:

"I was looking for a new med spa and Avere is the place. This was my first time there, and Maddy completely exceeded every expectation. From the moment I sat down, she made me feel comfortable, heard, and genuinely taken care of. She walked me through everything, answered all my questions, and really took the time to understand the look I was going for. Her attention to detail and professionalism really stood out. Safe to say I've found my spot and my injector."

Allison D., who has visited both Avere Beauty locations, added:

"I always have an amazing experience at Avere Beauty! I have been to both locations (Murrysville and Lawrenceville) and the atmosphere is always calm, clean, and welcoming. At the Murrysville location, I see Ravyn. Ravyn is professional, honest, and knowledgeable. Ravyn takes the time to answer any questions I have and explains all procedures thoroughly. Ravyn genuinely cares about her clients and takes pride in her work. My results always exceed my expectations, and I always leave happy! I highly recommend Avere Beauty to anyone looking for high-quality treatments and exceptional service. Avere Beauty is the best med spa in the area! ✨️"

Avere Beauty operates four med spa locations serving the greater Pittsburgh area:

• Lawrenceville Med Spa: 3453 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

• Murrysville Med Spa: 5100 Old William Penn Hwy, Export, PA 15632

• Cranberry Med Spa: 179 Scharberry Ln, Mars, PA 16046

• Fox Chapel Med Spa: 307 Freeport Road, Blawnox, PA 15238

The practice serves clients within approximately 30 miles of its Lawrenceville location, including residents of Pittsburgh, Cranberry, Fox Chapel, Mt. Lebanon, Sewickley, Murrysville, Squirrel Hill, Moon, Upper St. Clair, Wexford, and Greensburg, as well as communities throughout Allegheny County and all zip codes within 30 miles of Pittsburgh.

Adults in the greater Pittsburgh area seeking more information about DAXXIFY or other injectable and aesthetic services at Avere Beauty can visit https://www.averebeauty.com/ or call +1 949-424-8240. Additional resources and articles are available on the Avere Beauty blog at https://www.averebeauty.com/blog.

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About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Med Spa:

3453 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

https://goo.gl/maps/NRp5dJb2s7Zc6Be27

Murrysville Med Spa:

5100 Old William Penn Hwy

Export, PA 15632

United States

https://goo.gl/maps/aFBoV2vqgm8nEysJ7

Cranberry Med Spa:

179 Scharberry

Ln, Mars, PA 16046

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/1dVzPj2E5dEMNkaZ6

Fox Chapel Med Spa:

307 Freeport Road

Blawnox, PA 15238

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/EEWexjiBBBwrVH9u7

Note to Editors:

• Avere Beauty employs certified professional nurses and utilizes FDA-approved materials for all procedures, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. The PDO threads used are biocompatible and dissolve naturally, leaving no trace behind except for rejuvenated, firmer skin. For additional details on the PDO Thread Lift procedure or other services offered, please reach out to the contact provided.

• Please note that the details provided in this press release are accurate as of the date of publication. Feel free to use this press release for your publication, tailoring it as needed to suit your platform's guidelines and style.

End of Press Release.

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