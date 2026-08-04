CoverMy launches improved online Breakdown Cover quote experience

GRANTHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoverMy has launched a new online quote experience for its Breakdown Cover, letting motorists receive a personalised quote in as quick as 30 seconds. This improved journey is designed to get breakdown protection quicker, simpler and more convenient for motorists across the UK.

The enhanced quote process will mean customers can now see a range of breakdown cover options and choose the level of protection that best suits their driving habits. So, if you’re driving locally, taking a road trip across the country or planning a European road trip, drivers can get the cover they need with a faster, more intuitive online experience.

CoverMy Breakdown Cover offers a range of protection options including Local, National and European Cover, providing help when drivers need it most. CoverMy is trying to make the online journey easier to make the insurance buying process less complicated and maintain the flexibility that customers are accustomed to.

"Drivers want insurance to be easy and simple to arrange, we know that." said a CoverMy spokesperson. “With our enhanced online quote experience, customers can obtain a breakdown cover quote in as little as 30 seconds, meaning it’s faster to find the right level of protection without compromising on choice or convenience.”

The launch is part of CoverMy’s broader initiative to enhance customer experience with digital innovation. Ongoing improvements to the company’s online services are standard, allowing motorists to get reliable protection and buy cover with confidence.

For more information or to get a Breakdown Cover quote visit www.covermy.co.uk/breakdown-insurance

About CoverMy

CoverMy is a UK insurance broker offering straightforward, affordable protection across a range of insurance products, including Breakdown Cover, Gadget Insurance, GAP Insurance, Pet Insurance, Travel Insurance, Home Insurance, and more. With a focus on simplicity, value and customer experience, CoverMy helps individuals protect the things that matter most through flexible cover and an easy-to-use online journey.

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