Walton Commissioners Hold Budget Workshop

Walton County, FL, 07/31/26 – The Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) held a 2027 Budget Workshop Tuesday morning before their regular business meeting.

First on the agenda was Beach Operations, Beach Tram, and Beach Renourishment (https://budgetwaltoncountyfl.com/pages/tourism-beach-operations.html). County Finance Manager Devon Peyton opened the presentation by stating that Beach Operations' proposed budget was $13 million. The increase in funding is attributed to $600,000 for infrastructure improvements for the 30A Gateway project and $1.3 million for machinery and equipment.

Beach Operations is also adding seven new positions – landscape technicians, maintenance specialists and an electrician.

Beach Renourishment and Beach Tram funds would require $11 million, which Peyton said was consistent with past yearly budget allocations. Public comment focused on the appropriateness of beach renourishment and County Administrator Brian Kellenberger gave a brief overview of the renourishment project, its origins and goals, which are ongoing.

Peyton noted the projected cost for the lifeguard program was $3.4 million through an agreement with South Walton Fire District. The need for additional parking and future plans for parking was also discussed.

Another important budget component discussed was the County’s Non-Profit Funding Program Applications. Peyton explained that the total amount sought by organizations seeking $10,000 or more added up to $416,000. Those seeking less than $10,000 added up to a total of $41,000. Board discussion centered around whether to fully fund each request, fund a percentage of the request or cap the total amount, which has increased significantly over the last few years.

Individually, Commissioners suggested a variety of options, speaking both in favor and in opposition to the various plans. Numerous representatives from the various organizations spoke in support of their funding requests and shared information about the importance of the services they provide to the public.

Next, the Commissioners took up their Capital Improvement Plan, (https://budget-waltoncountyfl.com/pages/cip-capital-projects.html), which consists of 22 major construction projects totaling $25 million. Among those are two new fire stations, the Hewitt Bayou connector road, and recreational infrastructure. Peyton noted that the estimated revenues will likely be adjusted to reflect Board priorities throughout the year. Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomason said the Finance Department has been compiling a list of projects that have not yet begun, those that are currently under construction and those that have now been completed, to aid the Board in their deliberations.

The Commissioners then discussed where to set the countywide Millage Rate. Given the strong possibility that revenues will decrease throughout the state due to property tax adjustments, and to decrease the local tax burden on residents and property owners, Commissioners signaled their intent to adopt the rolled back rate.

The rolled back rate is defined as the millage rate that would raise the same total revenue this year as last year, using this year's taxable values and leaving out new construction. If property values rise and a governmental body keeps the same millage, it collects more money. The rolled-back rate is the rate that cancels that out. For the total revenue generated to stay the same two years in a row, the tax rate must decrease.

The rolled back rate for Walton County is 3.4347 mills. This is the proposed rate that would show up in the county’s TRIM (Truth In Millage) notices to property owners. Once established by the Commissioners, it can be further decreased later, but it cannot be increased. Consensus among the Commissioners was to adopt the rolled back rate.

Commissioners also agreed to propose a North Walton Mosquito Control District Millage Rate of 0.441 mills.

Next, the Commissioners approved by consensus a three-percent cost of living adjustment for county employees, which was already factored into the anticipated rolled back rate. While that is good news for county employees, CFO Thomason made it clear that next year’s budget could look considerably different.

The final item to be considered involved the County’s Health Insurance Funding. Peyton explained that the amount the county will contribute to employee insurance costs represents an addition five-percent increase. The Commissioners voiced their approval of the general recommendations.

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