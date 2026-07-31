The Miami Foundation Recognized as a Top Workplace in Florida

The Miami Foundation staff at their signature event, Give Miami Day 2025. Photo Credit: The Miami Foundation.

The Miami Foundation was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For - ranked in 13th place for medium-sized companies with up to 50 employees.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list, featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine, ranks companies in small, medium, and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation for at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“Our annual ‘Best Companies to Work For In Florida’ program is a reminder that great workplaces don’t happen by accident,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. “The companies that stand out are intentional about investing in their people, creating opportunities for them to grow and building environments where employees want to be. This year, we also explore how many are thoughtfully bringing people back to the office — not simply as a policy shift, but as a way to strengthen collaboration, mentorship and culture. Their examples offer a practical roadmap for any organization looking to attract, retain and inspire great talent.”

“Standing out from their competition… this year’s group of Best Companies To Work For In Florida set a path forward for others to follow,” says Florida Trend President and Publisher David Denor. “Enterprising in their industries - these creative and inspiring companies recruit, retain and deliver distinctive workplace environments and employee benefits plans to keep their teams engaged, involved and constantly collaborating. These dynamic and innovative organizations deliver a glimpse into future workplace environments.”

“What an honor to be recognized as one of Florida’s best places to work. Everything we do to strengthen Miami comes down to the power of the people involved - our team, our fundholders, and our partners,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO at The Miami Foundation.

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to floridatrend.com/best-companies/.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 292,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About The Miami Foundation

The Miami Foundation is building a Greater Miami where everyone can thrive. Since 1967, the Foundation has invested more than $905M to strengthen our community in partnership with more than 1,000 fundholders and 60,000 donors. By accelerating leadership, generosity, and a sense of belonging across Miami, we inspire people to become changemakers, and we create ways for donors, nonprofits, leaders, and locals to work together on solutions for our community. At The Miami Foundation, everyone has a role they can play in creating a thriving Greater Miami.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group (WRG) works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com.

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