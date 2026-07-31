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Rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2026 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 20,580 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in August. The stocking date and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

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Rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2026 in the Magic Valley Region

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