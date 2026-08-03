Second big game controlled hunt drawing application period is Aug. 5-15

The application period for Idaho’s second big game controlled hunt drawing runs Aug. 5-15. Any hunter who drew a controlled big game hunt tag has until Aug. 1 to buy it, and those that aren't purchased will be available for a second drawing. To see available big game tags available for the second application period, check out the Controlled Hunt Information webpage. Tags will be listed after Aug. 1 and before the application period starts.

Tags available in the second drawing include those for deer, elk, pronghorn, and black bear that were not applied for in the first drawing and those that were not claimed by the Aug. 1 deadline.

Draw results will be posted by Aug. 25, and any tags left over after that will be sold first-come, first-served on that date at 10 a.m. MDT.

Hunters with a valid 2026 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any Fish and Game office, license vendor locations, on the Fish and Game mobile app, or online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com. There is an additional fee for online and phone orders.