TxDOT partnership inspires future transportation engineers

July 30, 2026

By Lauren Macias-Cervantes

EL PASO — A new summer program in El Paso is giving young college and high school students a first-hand look at the field of civil engineering.

On National Intern Day, TxDOT recognizes all of the emerging leaders in the transportation industry who are already making an impact. Through the Transportation Research Immersive Program (TRIP).

Community college and early college high school students explore engineering through the lens of transportation. TRIP is made possible through a partnership between TxDOT, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and El Paso Community College.

“TRIP would not be successful without the help and support from TxDOT,” said Joanne M. Moyer, associate professor of instruction with UTEP’s Department of Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering.

During the five-day TRIP experience, students learn about key areas of transportation engineering, including materials, planning, infrastructure and construction. They then tour TxDOT's El Paso headquarters to see how these specialties are applied in real-world projects through interactive activities and exhibits.

Students also hear from young TxDOT engineers who share their career journeys and discuss internship and employment opportunities available through the agency.

TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Trevino has welcomed the students for three years and shares his personal story to begin the program.

“We are glad to support a program that promotes the interest of young people to further their education beyond high school,” Trevino said. “Being part of a similar program when I was in school, I know what kind of a difference it can make.”

The El Paso TxDOT team designs the students’ visit with careful consideration to ensure engagement, as different sections of the agency are presented.

“We receive continued praise from the students about the extensive hands-on activities, shared advice, and detailed explanations of the various departments that comprise TxDOT,” said Moyer. “I had students share interest in applying for a college scholarship opportunity, and others were interested in careers with TxDOT. The experience provided a positive impact on the students and encouraged them to pursue engineering.”

The program not only introduces students to engineering careers but also helps build a pipeline of future transportation professionals for the Borderland region.