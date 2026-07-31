Derek Roga and Marie Michèle Char Continue Collaborative Work Across Their Business Ventures

Roga and Char continue to work together across their business interests, with a shared focus on building, managing, and growing their own companies.

ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derek Roga and Marie Michèle Char are continuing their collaborative work across their business ventures, bringing together complementary strengths in entrepreneurship, operations, strategy, and long-term company development.Rather than operating as external advisors or consultants, Roga and Char work together on their own companies and business interests. Their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building practical, sustainable ventures with a focus on structure, growth, and long-term value.As entrepreneurs, both Roga and Char understand the importance of hands-on involvement in business development. Their work together includes aligning business priorities, supporting operational decisions, exploring growth opportunities, and strengthening the foundations of the companies they are involved in.The collaboration is built around a practical business relationship rather than a public advisory model. By working together across their own ventures, Roga and Char are able to combine strategic thinking with direct execution, helping their companies move forward with a clearer sense of direction and purpose.Their shared work reflects the reality of modern entrepreneurship, where building successful companies often requires close collaboration, adaptability, and a long-term view. For Roga and Char, the focus remains on developing their own business interests while continuing to support the growth and direction of the ventures they are actively involved in.This continued collaboration also highlights the value of trusted working relationships in business. As companies grow and markets change, having aligned partners who understand both the strategic and operational sides of entrepreneurship can play an important role in creating stability and progress.Derek Roga and Marie Michèle Char remain focused on their ongoing work together, with attention on business development, operational growth, and the continued evolution of their shared ventures.About Derek RogaDerek Roga is an entrepreneur involved in business development, strategy, and company-building. His work focuses on supporting the growth and direction of the ventures he is actively involved in.About Marie Michèle CharMarie Michèle Char works alongside Derek Roga across their business interests, contributing to the development, organization, and growth of their own companies and ventures.

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