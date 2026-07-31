Heritance Hotels & Resorts Launches ‘A Week Worth Tasting’

Sri Lanka’s landscapes, communities and culinary traditions take centre stage in a new five-part destination-led series by Heritance Hotels & Resorts

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Hotels & Resorts has officially launched ‘A Week Worth Tasting’, a new limited culinary and cultural series created in collaboration with Sri Lankan-born chef Savindri Perera, known widely as Sav.

Developed as a destination-led culinary journey, ‘A Week Worth Tasting’ explores Sri Lanka through the lens of food, people and place. Moving across three distinct regions, Kandalama, Kandapola and the southern coast, the limited series follows Sav as she discovers the ingredients, traditions, communities and landscapes that shape the island’s extraordinary culinary identity.

Facilitated by Heritance Hotels & Resorts, the project brings together the natural and cultural richness surrounding Heritance Kandalama, Heritance Tea Factory and Heritance Ayurveda. Each property becomes a gateway into its region, connecting Sav with local farms, fishermen, tea communities, village kitchens, markets, ayurvedic traditions and Heritance chefs who transform these learnings into memorable dining experiences.

Sav Perera brings a powerful and deeply personal perspective to the series. A Sri Lankan-born chef based in Adelaide, she rose to prominence as a MasterChef Australia Top 3 finalist. Known for championing Sri Lankan cuisine on an international platform, Sav’s cooking is shaped by memory, heritage and a passion for bringing the bold, layered flavours of Sri Lanka to wider audiences.

In ‘A Week Worth Tasting’, her journey is not simply about tasting food, but understanding where it begins. The series moves from the forest, lake and rock of Kandalama to the mist-covered tea country of Kandapola and the calm southern coastline, uncovering how geography, climate, culture and community influence what appears on the plate.

The first adventure begins through Heritance Kandalama, where Geoffrey Bawa’s design ethos, local farms, lake communities, village cooking, firewood techniques and distinctive dining experiences reveal the deep connection between land and cuisine.

The journey then continues through Heritance Tea Factory, where the misty highlands shape every flavour. Here, tea becomes more than a crop; it becomes history, livelihood and inspiration, woven through the people, produce and culinary experiences of Kandapola.

The final chapter commences through Heritance Ayurveda, where food is explored through balance, nutrition and ancient Ayurvedic wisdom. Along the southern coast, the series discovers a gentler side of cuisine, shaped by healing, mindfulness and the rhythm of the sea.

While Sri Lanka has long been celebrated for its natural beauty and hospitality, ‘A Week Worth Tasting’ places the country’s regional culinary landscapes at the heart of the story. It offers an intimate look at the people behind the ingredients, the traditions passed through generations and the way Heritance Hotels & Resorts brings these stories into refined, meaningful guest experiences.

Audiences are invited to follow the journey, ‘A Week Worth Tasting’ a celebration of Sri Lanka’s produce, heritage, communities and cuisine, seen through Sav’s eyes and brought to life and facilitated by Heritance Hotels & Resorts.



About Aitken Spence Hotels

Heritance Hotels and Resorts is the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, a part of Aitken Spence PLC, a leading Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate. Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 16 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman and India through its diverse collection of brands Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Hotels & Resorts, and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts stands as the custodian of the largest portfolio of Bawa designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.