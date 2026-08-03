CyberTech Achieves SAP PE Sell Partner Status to Accelerate SAP Cloud ERP and Open Cloud Adoption

Achievement strengthens CyberTech’s role in advancing SAP Cloud ERP and Open Cloud adoption for manufacturing and utility organizations.

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. today announced that it has achieved SAP PE Sell Partner status, strengthening its collaboration with SAP and expanding its focus on SAP Cloud ERP and Open Cloud.The status expands CyberTech’s role within the SAP partner ecosystem and gives the company a stronger platform to help manufacturing and utility organizations evaluate and adopt SAP’s cloud-based enterprise technologies. Clients can work with CyberTech from early planning and solution assessment through implementation, integration, and ongoing support.CyberTech will bring a focused portfolio of SAP services to market, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration, SAP Business Technology Platform services, Clean Core assessment and governance, enterprise integration, data and AI services, and managed support. Together, these offerings help clients modernize core applications, connect enterprise data, strengthen integration governance, and build a scalable foundation for cloud operations.The portfolio also includes Unity Engine, CyberTech’s SAP-certified platform for real-time integration between SAP and ArcGIS. Built for asset-intensive organizations, Unity Engine supports reliable data exchange across enterprise and geospatial systems so business and operational teams can work from consistent information.CyberTech’s approach combines industry knowledge, proven service frameworks, SAP-certified intellectual property, and architecture-led delivery. This allows the company to address complex enterprise requirements while supporting cleaner core systems, stronger integration, and long-term operational continuity.By bringing together SAP technologies with CyberTech’s implementation, cloud, integration, and geospatial experience, the PE Sell model gives clients a clearer path to adoption. It also helps reduce complexity across migration, application extension, data connectivity, and post-go-live support.About CyberTechCyberTech Systems and Software, Inc. is an SAP Gold Partner and Esri Platinum Partner serving utilities, manufacturing, transportation, and the public sector. The company combines enterprise technology, cloud, integration, and geospatial expertise to help clients modernize critical systems and make better use of business and operational data. CyberTech also works with Microsoft and AWS to deliver enterprise solutions across leading cloud platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.