Agents Stack Launches AI-Driven Business Intelligence Platform for Founders & Startups

New service delivers expert business intelligence using Grok 4, Perplexity, and SEMrush, targeting pre-revenue founders priced out of traditional consulting.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agents Stack, a Singapore-based AI-powered consulting firm, has launched Actionable Intelligence for Startups, a subscription service that gives early-stage founders access to enterprise-grade business consulting tools for $297 per month, compared to $50,000 to $300,000 annually for traditional advisory services.The platform is built on Grok 4 for reasoning, natural language processing, and content generation, and integrates with Perplexity, SEMrush, Diffbot, Canva, and HubSpot, all hosted securely on AWS. Founders receive market research, product validation, fundraising guidance, operational planning, and hiring strategy through an intuitive no-code dashboard that generates downloadable PDF, DOCX, and XLSX reports on demand.The service targets three underserved segments: pre-revenue startups, solo entrepreneurs, and early-stage founders who require strategic guidance but cannot justify the cost of traditional consulting engagements. According to Agents Stack, the platform automates 50 to 100 hours of monthly research and analysis, and helps founders avoid $10,000 to $100,000 in losses from failed product launches or poor market fit.Agents Stack built the service on the same AI governance and operational resilience framework it deploys for enterprise clients across banking, fintech, and manufacturing sectors in APAC. Every output is governed, auditable, and designed to deliver decisions rather than reports.Aanchal Gupta, Founder of Agents Stack, said: "Traditional advisors cost founders anywhere from $50,000 to $300,000 a year. That pricing model excludes exactly the founders who need strategic guidance most - the ones building before they have revenue. Actionable Intelligence for Startups delivers the same quality of strategic clarity for less than the cost of a co-working space, so early founders can build smarter and faster without burning through their budget."Founders can sign up at agentsstack.com to get early access and turn their ideas into actionable impacts with the AI-driven strategy.About Agents StackAgents Stack is a Singapore-based AI-powered consulting firm that integrates ESG, AI, cybersecurity, Cloud, ERP, MES, and GIS into one governed ecosystem. The firm delivers custom solutions to drive operational and resource efficiency with security and sustainability by design, serving clients across banking, fintech, manufacturing, healthcare, and critical infrastructure sectors across APAC.For more information: Visit https://agentsstack.com/

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