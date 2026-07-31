Equipment Auction

More items will be added including kitchen and laundry equipment, police cruisers, and other miscellaneous items. To follow and participate in the auction, visit the Municibid website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.